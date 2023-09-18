Invitation To Idex Biometrics Capital Markets Day On 20 September 2023 In Oslo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, 18 September 2023 - IDEX Biometrics invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day event:
Date: Wednesday 20 September 2023
Time: 10:00-14:00 CET
Location: Auditorium, Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo
For planning purposes, kindly send an email or SMS to Marianne Bøe by close of business on Tuesday 19 September 2023 to indicate you attendance.
IDEX Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani, Catharina Eklof, and CTO Anthony Eaton will provide a business update. Alongside live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, global industry experts from our ecosystem will participate in a panel discussion. From 10:00 to 10:30 there will be product demonstrations. The presentation starts at 10:30.
Presentations, panel discussion and subsequent Q&A will be held in English. The presentation material will be published on Euronext Oslo Børs and IDEX Biometrics website.
