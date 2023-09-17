Al-Sisi Calls For International Cooperation To Manage City Of Arts And Culture

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has called for enhancing cooperation with international experts to manage and operate the City of Arts and Culture, a new and unique hub of Egyptian artistic and cultural creativity in the new administrative capital.
The president made the call during a meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Culture Nevin al-Kilani, Commander of the Strategic Command and Supervisor of Military Manufacturing Ahmed Khaled, Chairperson of the Financial Affairs Authority of the Armed Forces Ahmed al-Shazly, and Chairperson of Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) Khaled Abbas.
The meeting discussed the progress and staof several projects in the new administrative capital, especially the City of Arts and Culture. The president directed to maximize the use of the city's highly developed capabilities and potentials, and to cooperate with world-renowned expertise to manage and operate the city.
The spokesperson of the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the meeting included a presentation of the components of the City of Arts and Culture, such as:
The capital's library, which contains rare books and collectibles. The Museum of the Capitals of Egypt, which displays antiquities of Egyptian capitals throughout history. The Art Museum, which showcases variforms of art. The Museum of Coins, which exhibits different types of coins from different eras. The new opera house, which has a unique architectural, engineering and artistic style and a large capacity.
