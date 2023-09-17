Sunday, 17 September 2023 09:22 GMT

Amir Arrives In New York For Unga


New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in New York, the United States of America, to participate in the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

