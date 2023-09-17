Amir Arrives In New York For Unga

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in New York, the United States of America, to participate in the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
