Ukrainian Defenders Destroy Two Russia's Buk Systems In Donetsk Region

The Department for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces posted this on Telegram, publishing the corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, around 12:30, in temporarily occupied Svitlodarsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully 'demilitarized' two Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems," the report says.

According to StratCom, both enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were used for the defense of nearby units of the headquarters of the brigade and division of Russia's Airborne Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of September 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed thousands of enemy military equipment, including 4,616 tanks, 315 aircraft, 20 ships/boats and 1 submarine.