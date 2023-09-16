Ukrainian Defenders Destroy Two Russia's Buk Systems In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems deployed by Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.
The Department for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces posted this on Telegram, publishing the corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
"Today, around 12:30, in temporarily occupied Svitlodarsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully 'demilitarized' two Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems," the report says.
According to StratCom, both enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were used for the defense of nearby units of the headquarters of the brigade and division of Russia's Airborne Forces.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of September 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed thousands of enemy military equipment, including 4,616 tanks, 315 aircraft, 20 ships/boats and 1 submarine.
MENAFN16092023000193011044ID1107082867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.