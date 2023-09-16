Swiss Energy Minister: No Eu Electricity Agreement At Any Price

Switzerland is physically part of the European electricity grid and therefore hardly needs to fear inclusion in the so-called 70% rule. From 2025 onwards, EU countries are to reserve 70% of grid capacities for trading among themselves.

More

This content was published on Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Italy and Switzerland signed an agreement on energy supply to protect themselves from possible future gas supply bottlenecks.

"It would be a contribution in favour of a secure supply, but not a guarantee for times of crisis," Rösti said.

An electricity agreement between Switzerland and the EU would be "realistic" in 2025 at the earliest, Rösti said. "What is certain is that the agreement cannot come into force before 2025, because the political process would have to take place before then." Despite confidence, Rösti pleaded in the interview for Switzerland to brace itself against an unexpectedly harsh implementation of the 70% rule that excludes Switzerland.

Rösti wants to achieve the expansion of three to five terawatt hours of renewable electricity by a good ten years from now - this is to avoid winter shortages. "The most important thing is that we get out of this situation of a threatening shortage in winter," says the energy minister. "The only way to do that at the moment is with solar, wind and hydro. We have no other choice." But that will take until 2030 or 2035.

More

This content was published on Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Voters in canton Valais have rejected the rapid expansion of solar parks on their sunny mountain peaks and pastures. What are the implications?

With regard to opposition to energy construction projects, Rösti said he wanted to remind the opposition to nuclear power plants that the production of renewable electricity also entails disadvantages. "It won't work without visible intervention in the landscape. The next four or five years are decisive. They will show how great the resistance is." If it is too great, "the energy strategy will have failed. In that case, I will react and show what other options are available."

More

This content was published on Aug 27, 2023 Aug 27, 2023 The incoming president of the Swiss Water Management Association (SWMA) maintains that an electricity mix without nuclear power is no longer possible.