Uae Weather: Fair, Partly Cloudy Day Ahead Humid Tonight

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 45oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38oC in Abu Dhabi and 39oC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 29oC in Abu Dhabi and 30oC in Dubai and 25oC in mountainregions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

