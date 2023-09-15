First F-35S Arrive In Denmark To Replace F-16S That To Be Transferred To Ukraine

AP reported it as follows, according to Ukrinform.

“Four F-35 fighter jets landed Thursday at an airbase in Denmark in the first installment of the U.S.-made planes ordered by the NATO member to replace its aging fleet of F-16s, some of which have been promised to Ukraine”, the statement reads.

Dignitaries and officers clapped as the planes, in Danish Air Force colors, did several flyovers before landing at the Skyrdstrup Air Base.

Ukraine has been asking for Western fighter jets to help it resist the Russian invasion that began in February 2022. The United States recently gave its approval for Denmark and the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with the American-made jets.

Denmark has ordered a total of 27 F-35 fighter jets for $2.2 billion. They will replace the country's fleet of 30 F-16s, which are more than 40 years old, in a transition that will last through the end of 2025.

Following Thursday's ceremonial arrival, the initial four planes will be formally handed over to Denmark by the U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin on Oct. 1.

As reported, Denmark and the Netherlands play a leading role in the 'aircraft coalition' to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and to provide training for Ukrainian military pilots and maintenance personnel.

On August 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Skridstrup military air base to inspect one of the F-16s. During the visit, President Zelensky spoke with Ukrainian pilots who are undergoing training on F-16s.