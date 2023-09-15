Grubhub: Tips For Beginners Starting A Food Delivery Job

One distinctive advantage that comes with food delivery work is its flexible scheduling. Delivery partners can choose their hours, making it possible to work around class schedules, jobs, or family responsibilities. During the first few weeks of driving, it's a good idea to try out multiple times of the day and figure out what's both convenient and profitable for you. Grubhub allows delivery partners to schedule delivery blocks in advance once they know what times work best for them. This tool can help drivers earn money competitively and conveniently.

Some delivery services offer drivers a bofor completing specific tasks within a set time frame. These programs, like Grubhub Missions, are fun challenges that can help boost pay. For example, a Mission might be“complete 12 deliveries between 2 PM and 8 PM” to earn an additional fixed amount. Delivery partners aren't penalized if they can't complete the task, but will receive extra compensation if they do. It's important not to rush during Missions so quality and safety don't suffer.

Food delivery work can provide a steady source of income and help delivery partners cover sudden expenses. Drivers can take advantage of the Instant Cash Out feature to make money if their car gets damaged, cover the cost of a prescription, or any unplanned expense. Instead of waiting for a paycheck, drivers could cash out directly to their bank accounts or debit cards whenever they choose.

Maintaining a steady income outside of peak mealtimes can help support your earnings. Fortunately, platforms may offer options to supplement restaurant delivery, like alcohol delivery, catering orders, and drug or convenience stores purchases. Grubhub's Shop + Pay feature allows customers to order snacks, drinks, and household items from pharmacies or convenience stores, which delivery partners then pack themselves and purchase using the Grubhub Driver card. This provides delivery partners an earnings stream in addition to restaurant orders.

Delivery partners' budgets should include not only gas costs but also car repair, maintenance, and cleaning. Car maintenance is crucial to a delivery partner's success and, more importantly, their safety. If a car is out of commission at the mechanic for a few days, a driver may lose substantial income. Major repairs are expensive and can eat away at profits. Plus, delivery partners may spend many hours on the road each week, so keeping their vehicles safe, clean, and comfortable is in their best interests.

With the right tools and planning, food delivery can be a lucrative gig. Newcomers to delivery driving should take time to develop and determine the best processes for them. As drivers hone their skills, they can build their income and thrive on the road!

