Kuwait Premier Congratulates Swedish King On 50Th Throne Ascension Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable of congratulations to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, congratulating him on the 50th anniversary of his ascension to the throne. (end)
