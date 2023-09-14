Us Curbs On Tsmc Ex-Engineer Liang 'Won't Hurt Smic'

In China's chips pantheon, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei now has company. Photo: Huawei

After the unexpected debut of the Kirin 9000s processor inside Mate60 Pro on August 29, Liang Mong-Song, managing director of SMIC and a former engineer at TSMC and Samsung, is now praised as a hero in the chip industry in China, alongside Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and SMIC founder Zhang Rujing.

After theCommerce Department revealed on September 7 that it was gathering information on the Mate60 Pro's purported 7nm chip, many Taiwanese news websites said Liang probably was being probed and would face sanctions. Scoop Taiwan News, a Taiwanese magazine, on Monday published an article with the title“Theis investigating Huawei's new chip. A traitor of TSMC could be sanctioned.”

“Who led SMIC to make 7nm chips? Many people pointed fingers at Liang Mongsong, who had been accused by TSMC of leaking industrial secrets some years ago,” the article said.“People are interested to know whether he will be sanctioned by the US.”

“How can theadmit defeat now? It's impossible,” former Taiwanese foreign policy planning chief Dale Jieh Wen-chieh told the media.“Thewill definitely strengthen its sanctions against Huawei. This time it will foon curbing SMIC.”

“Themay penalize Liang in accordance with federal law,” Jieh said.“If he does not visit the US, he won't be affected. But if he has assets in the US, he will lose them.”

“Since he joined SMIC, Liang must have already prepared for the likelihood that one day he would become an enemy of the chip industry players in Taiwan and the US,” said Julian Kuo, a former member of the Legislative Yuan and a high-profile commentator.