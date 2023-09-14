Iraqi Pm Discusses Financial Reforms With Us Treasury

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani met with Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary of theTreasury, and her accompanying delegation on Wednesday.

The discussion centered on cooperation between Iraq's financial institutions and theTreasury, focusing on government actions to implement financial and banking reforms to combat corruption.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to reforming the banking sector, which serves as a fundamental pillar for economic development. The government has been adopting international standards, addressing distortions and imbalances, and keeping pace with developments.

These reforms have significantly reduced money laundering, dealt with suspicitrade, and curbed corruption. He noted that the government has made substantial progress in implementing reforms in both the public and private financial sectors.

Assistant Secretary Rosenberg praised the significant steps taken by the government in financial and banking reform, which will help Iraq revive its economy and enhance its sustainable development programs and plans.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)