6 Ways To Make The Most Of Fall In The Country's Eighth-Largest County

Boar's Tusk and antelope in Sweetwater County.

The view of Tollgate Rock from Green River, Wyoming.

A mountain biker pedals along a trail near Flaming Gorge.

Sand dunes, petroglyphs, small towns and wild horses in Southwest Wyoming.

ROCK SPRINGS , WYOMING , , September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- From Flaming Gorge Reservoir to the ancient spires of Boar's Tusk, Sweetwater County in southwest Wyoming is a prime location for fall adventure with crisp temperatures, autumn foliage and abundant things to do.

“This region of Wyoming has some of the best outdoor amenities for fall travel,” said JeniMeredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.“From kayaking the Green River to spotting migratory birds at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge and enjoying the offerings of our communities, it's the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.”

With five communities – anchored by Rock Springs and Green River – and hundreds of thousands of acres of open space, there are seemingly endless options for indoor and outdoor recreation.

To make the most of this season, check out six ways to explore southwest Wyoming:

1. See the Past at White Mountain

An important link to the region's history, the White Mountain Petroglyphs have rock art panels that date back 200-1,000 years. It's believed that this area was an important location for several Native American tribes, with many leaving behind depictions on white sandstone walls. Respectful visitation is encouraged.

2. Surf and Sled in Wyoming

The second-largest active sand dune field in the world is found in southwest Wyoming. Spanning 109,000 acres and reaching heights of more than 100 feet, the Killpecker Sand Dunes are a site to behold. Within the dunes are 11,000 areas of dedicated open play space, which provide ample opportunities to ATV, surf and sandboard. Rentals of all kinds are available in the nearby community of Rock Springs.

3. Watch Rock Springs Grizzlies Take the Ice

The Rock Springs Grizzlies kick off their inaugural season this month and will take to the ice at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. Part of the National Collegiate Development Conference, their season runs from September-March and they'll face off against teams from Idaho, Utah and Colorado.

4. Get off the Grid

After a busy summer, fall is the perfect season to get away from it all and soak up Wyoming's wide-open spaces. Take to the waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir, drive Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop to see wild horses or explore the crossroads of the California, Oregon and Mormon trails on the Bridger Valley Historic Byway.

5. Taste the West

From ice cream at the Farson Mercantile to a full-fledged steak dinner at Boar's Tusk Steakhouse, Sweetwater County's culinary scene has an array of offerings. Visitors will find a mix of flavors in the form of donuts at Cowboy Donuts, brick-stone pizza at Boschetto's European Market, trout at Eve's and house-made pastries at Get Real Coffee.

6. Explore Local Museums

October is National Museum Month and Sweetwater County has local museums that tell the story of this region and its history. The museums display the story of the heart, grit and passion it took to develop the area as the Union Pacific railroad moved through and mines were developed, while a culturally diverse workforce brought it to life. Museums to explore include the Community Fine Art Center, Rock Springs Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Find more fall travel inspiration at TourWyoming.

About Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism

Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism administers the Sweetwater County Lodging Tax. The lodging tax funds local events, provides visitor services funding to the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and funds event recruitment, as well as out-of-county event marketing for the Sweetwater Events Complex.

