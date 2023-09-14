Al-Ghais Commends Unique Role Of Opec During Anniv. Celebration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Haitham Al-Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, said on Thursday that the organization played a unique role and achieved several milestones since inception over six decades ago.
In a press release commemorating its 63rd anniversary, Al-Ghais said, "OPEC is a unique Organization that has stood the test of time.
"For more than six decades, OPEC has endeavored to support oil market stability in the interest of all producers and consumers, as well as the global economy at large, despite the challenges that have faced our industry.
"The history of OPEC is replete with many achievements. We are grateful for the support of our Member Countries and the entire OPEC Family. I am confident that the Organization's best days lie ahead," the Secretary General added.
Between September 10-14 1960, representatives from five oil-producing countries -- Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela -- gathered in the Al-Shaab Hall in Baghdad to found OPEC.
This historic milestone marked the beginning of a new chapter in the oil industry.
The five Founding Members were soon joined by other oil-producing countries with mutual interests, such as supporting oil market stability and protecting the right of all countries to exercise permanent sovereignty over their natural resources in the interest of development.
For 63 years, OPEC has called for cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect among all, as well as the need to address challenges in a collective manner and use oil to support national growth and advancement.
The most vivid demonstration of that is the ongoing 'Declaration of Cooperation' process, whereby OPEC is cooperating with 10 non-OPEC producing countries to achieve stability in the global oil market.
The 63rd Anniversary of OPEC is being celebrated in Luanda, Angola, on the sidelines of the Angola Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition. (end)
amg.gta
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107071024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.