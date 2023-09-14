Japan, Us Fms Confirm Cooperation On Russia, China, N. Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Japan's new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa andSecretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Thursday continuing to work closely together on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, China-related issues, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
During their 10-minute phone talks a day after Kamikawa took office, the two counterparts also agreed to cooperate to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japanalliance amid increasing severe regional security environment, based on the achievement of the Japan"two-plus-two" security meeting in January, the ministry said in a press release.
In addition, Kamikawa and Blinken shared the recognition that the Japancoordination in the economic field is widening and deepening, and concurred on further cooperation, it said.
Kamikawa expressed her hope to build a good relationship with Blinken and to further strengthen the Japanalliance, "which is stronger than ever."
In response, Blinken offered his congratulations to Kamikawa for her assumption of office, according to the ministry. Kamikawa also pledged that Japan will fulfill its role as the chair of the Group of Seven (G-7) to uphold and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law as the very foundation of the international order is shaking. (end)
mk.hb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107071021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.