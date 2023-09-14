Three European Countries Express Concern Over Iran's Non-Compliance With Nuclear Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their concerns that Iran was not meeting its commitments under the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).
EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement that he received on Thursday a letter by the foreign ministers of the three countries related to the implementation of the JCPOA.
"They recall they had registered their concerns that Iran was not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA and referred this matter to the Joint Commission, under the JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM)," according to the statement.
The foreign ministers state that Iran is in non-compliance since 2019 and consider that this has not been resolved through the JCPOA's Dispute Resolution Mechanism, Borrell said.
They express their intent not to take the steps regarding the lifting of further sanctions at JCPoA Transition Day on 18 October 2023.
Borrell said he has circulated the letter to the other JCPOA participants, namely, China, Iran and Russia.
As Coordinator, the EU foreign policy chief said he will consult with all JCPoA participants on the way ahead.
"I remain fully committed and I will spare no effort working towards the restoration of the JCPOA and the resumption of the full implementation of the deal," he added. (end)
