Hytera Launches New Generation Ad-Hoc Dmr Repeaters

E-pack200 and E-pole200 create narrowband ad-hoc multi-hop links through cascading and provide large coverage for voice, data, and other services with two channels. They are highly flexible in deployment and eliminate the need for wiring. The ad-hoc repeaters are essential for public safety departments, as well as public protection and disaster relief (PPDR) agencies, to create, extend or enhance their private network coverage in remote areas, disaster sites, and major events.

Both models support up to 31 nodes without central networking. If one of the nodes fails or is damaged, the communication among other nodes remains unaffected. With IP connection, multiple ad-hoc networks can be interconnected regardless of the fact that the ad-hoc networks might operate with different frequencies.

The E-pack200 is equipped with a 148Wh removable battery, which is capable of supporting over 8 hours of operation. The E-pole200 works with different power sources, such as solar, trunking base stations (-48V), etc., and it comes with variinstallation options, such as pole, rack, or wall-mounted.

Thanks to the compact size, networking flexibility, and ease of installation, both repeaters bring a viable solution for removing blind spots of two-way radio networks on a temporary base or permanently in venues such as tunnels, underground garages, and high-rise buildings.

