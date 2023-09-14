Turkic States Forum Urges Easier Trade, More Cooperation

Addressing the forum in Istanbul, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the organization has the potential to become a global power with its young and dynamic population of 160 million and an economic size exceeding 1 trillion U.S. dollars.

Uraloglu highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, linking Türkiye and Europe with China via a Trans-Caspian transport route, for global trade.

“We aim to operate over 200 regular block container trains per year between China and Türkiye via the Middle Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in the medium term,” he said.

The two-day forum started on Wednesday. The OTS, comprising Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote comprehensive cooperation among its members. ■

