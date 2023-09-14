Unveiling Ton's Nft Ecosystem With Advanced Data Explorer

The expansion of NFTScan's support to the eighteenth blockchain, the TON network, is signified by this announcement.

The NFTScan ecosystem includes notable chains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Aptos, and Base.

This integration with TON strengthens NFTScan's mission to provide users with concise and efficient NFT data searches in addition to querying services across multiple blockchain networks .

The TON NFTScan data disclosed impressive statistics regarding the ecosystem of the TON.

As of September 12, the explorer indicates that 1,140,128 NFT assets have been issued and 9,682 collections have been created on the TON blockchain.

The advanced L1 network recorded 2,710,156 on-chain transactions involving 717,613 active wallet addresses trading NFTs.

The TON NFTScan Explorer seeks to provide users with detailed on-chain data, including trading, minting, and ranking, via varifeatures, in addition to gas costs for any NFT asset issued on the TON network.

Moreover, users have easy access to transaction histories for particular wallet addresses.

In addition, the community views the advent of network-exclusive explorers as a significant step forward to increase transparency in the NFT space.

As the market for non-fungible tokens continues to evolve and expand, these analytical platforms play a vital role in equipping users with the tools necessary to navigate this cutting-edge digital frontier.