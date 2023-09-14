Uzbekistan Proposes To Create Free Trade Zone Between Central Asian Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 14. Uzbekistan
called on the Central Asian countries to create a full-fledged free
trade zone in order to increase trade turnover volumes, Trend reports.
The proposal was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of
Central Asian states help on September 14 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe
with the participation of the Guest of Honor - President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"Trade and economic cooperation is the main driver of
partnership and integration. Uzbekistan creates all the necessary
conditions for the development of practical cooperation in this
direction with all countries of the region. In order to increase
the volume of trade, it is necessary to create a full-fledged free
trade zone," said the president.
"I propose to adopt a comprehensive regional program providing
for the formation of sustainable trade and logical chains, the
opening and expansion of the center for cross-border trade and
cooperation, the harmonization of legislation and the elimination
of barriers to mutual trade, as well as the creation of unified
electronic platforms for customs administration of sanitary and
phytosanitary control of certification of origin of goods and the
launch of a regional e-commerce platform,” Mirziyoyev said.
The president also proposed to launch regular meetings between
the ministers responsible for trade to foreign countries to start
the implementation of new projects.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between the countries of Central
Asia has grown by more than 80 percent over the past 5 years,
amounting to $10.6 billion.
