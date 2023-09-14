Uzbekistan Proposes To Create Free Trade Zone Between Central Asian Countries

The proposal was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states help on September 14 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe with the participation of the Guest of Honor - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Trade and economic cooperation is the main driver of partnership and integration. Uzbekistan creates all the necessary conditions for the development of practical cooperation in this direction with all countries of the region. In order to increase the volume of trade, it is necessary to create a full-fledged free trade zone," said the president.

"I propose to adopt a comprehensive regional program providing for the formation of sustainable trade and logical chains, the opening and expansion of the center for cross-border trade and cooperation, the harmonization of legislation and the elimination of barriers to mutual trade, as well as the creation of unified electronic platforms for customs administration of sanitary and phytosanitary control of certification of origin of goods and the launch of a regional e-commerce platform,” Mirziyoyev said.

The president also proposed to launch regular meetings between the ministers responsible for trade to foreign countries to start the implementation of new projects.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between the countries of Central Asia has grown by more than 80 percent over the past 5 years, amounting to $10.6 billion.