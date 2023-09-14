Us State Department's Senior Advisor For Caucasus Negotiations Visits Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Louis L. Bono,
theState Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations,
has visited Armenia, Trend reports.
During his visit, he met with Armenian Security Council
Secretary Armen Grigoryan.
At the meeting, they discussed the situation in Karabakh and the
process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
Moreover, Louis Bono was received by Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on August 3.
Bono visited the South Caucato expresssupport for the
peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to discuss ways to
achieve a lasting and dignified peace.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107069333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.