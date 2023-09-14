Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:58 GMT

Us State Department's Senior Advisor For Caucasus Negotiations Visits Armenia


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Louis L. Bono, theState Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations, has visited Armenia, Trend reports.

During his visit, he met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

At the meeting, they discussed the situation in Karabakh and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, Louis Bono was received by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on August 3.

Bono visited the South Caucato expresssupport for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to discuss ways to achieve a lasting and dignified peace.

