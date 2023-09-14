ALSO READ: 5 dangerHazards of Raw Onions on your Health

Here are 5 big symptoms of severe hormonal imbalance in your body:

1. Irregular Menstrual Cycles:

In women, hormonal imbalances can lead to irregular or absent menstrual periods. This may manifest as heavy bleeding, missed periods, or cycles that are too short or too long. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal disorders can cause menstrual irregularities.

2. Unexplained Weight Changes:

Sudden and unexplained weight gain or loss can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Hormones play a significant role in metabolism and appetite regulation. Conditions like hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can lead to weight gain, while hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can result in weight loss.

3. Skin Problems:

Hormonal imbalances can affect the skin, leading to issues such as acne, oily skin, or excessive facial and body hair growth (hirsutism) in women. Hormonal acne, in particular, is often associated with imbalances in androgens (male hormones) or insulin.

4. Mood Swings and Emotional Changes:

Hormones have a substantial impact on mood and emotional well-being. Severe hormonal imbalances can result in mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and even depression. This is commonly seen in conditions like premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or perimenopause.

5. Fatigue and Low Energy:

Hormonal imbalances, especially those involving the thyroid or adrenal glands, can lead to persistent fatigue, low energy levels, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms may be accompanied by sleep disturbances.

