Spanish volunteer search, rescue team commits to aid Morocco

(MENAFN) A Spanish volunteer search and rescue team is expressing its commitment to aiding Morocco in the wake of a devastating earthquake that has resulted in nearly 3,000 fatalities and left thousands more wounded. Jairo Pereira, a representative of Firefighters for the World, conveyed their willingness to be an integral part of the solution in Morocco. He made it clear in an interview with a news agency that while their organization operates independently from the administration, they are responding to the official offer of assistance extended by the Spanish administration.



Pereira shared that their team, consisting of eight firefighters and three search and rescue dogs, arrived in Marrakech, a city with deep historical significance that has been significantly affected by the powerful magnitude 7 earthquake. Since their arrival, they have been working in close coordination with Moroccan authorities and various state agencies to identify the areas where their specialized skills and resources can be effectively deployed.



The earthquake, which struck on September 8th, has inflicted a profound toll, with at least 2,901 lives lost and 5,530 individuals sustaining injuries across various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant. These figures have been provided by Morocco's Interior Ministry, illustrating the extensive impact of the disaster.

