Boeing Invites Indian Startups, Students For Its Innovation Leadership Programme

New Delhi, Sept 13 (KNN) Boeing, the leader of aerospace industry has invited university students and early-stage startup entrepreneurs from India to participate in its Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme.

It is the third edition of its annual flagship aerospace innovation, leadership and talent development programme.







The last date to apply for the program is November 10, 2023.



The program started in 2019, is designed for university graduates and early-stage startup entrepreneurs.

The program has partnered with seven incubators such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore, T-Hub Hyderabad, and KIIT Bhubaneshwar.

The students who are either graduating or would have graduated in 2023 in the engineering stream for a bachelor's or a master's degree/or have enrolled in a Ph.D. program or a post-doctoral program are eligible to apply for the program. The early startup entrepreneurs in the pre-seed conceptualising phase with no funding can apply for the program.



Boeing will train the selected applicants in sectors such as Aerospace and Defence, technology, social impact, sustainability, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others. Under the Aerospace and Defence, the program will foon Aviation, defence technology, space technology, and autonomvehicles and technologies.

Under the technology startups, emphasis will be laid upon IoT and Connectivity, Robotics and Automation, AI and machine learning, Digital Aviation, and Supply Chain Innovation.

Boeing has allotted 7 grids, each for different regions for applicants to apply to their nearest grid. IIT Delhi for North states of India, IIT Gandhinagar for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, IIT Bombay for Maharashtra and Goa, IISC Bangalore for Karnataka, IIT Madras for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, T-Hub Hyderabad for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, KIIT Bhubaneswar for adjoining states of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, and the seven Northeastern states.

(KNN Bureau)