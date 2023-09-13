Saif Bin Zayed Meets With The Nypd Chief Of Training

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with Olofunmilola Obe, New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Training .
H.H. discussed with theofficial a number of issues related to strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the Ministry of Interior and the NYPD in all fields, and ways to enhance training, joint coordination, and exchange of experiences and knowledge between them.
The meeting was attended by a number of officers from the Ministry of Interior and New York Police officers.
MENAFN13092023000061011009ID1107065124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.