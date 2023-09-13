Saif Bin Zayed Meets With The Nypd Chief Of Training

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with Olofunmilola Obe, New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Training .

H.H. discussed with theofficial a number of issues related to strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the Ministry of Interior and the NYPD in all fields, and ways to enhance training, joint coordination, and exchange of experiences and knowledge between them.

The meeting was attended by a number of officers from the Ministry of Interior and New York Police officers.