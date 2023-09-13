Kuwait Bag 10 Medals To Close Beirut-Hosted Taekwondo Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday added 10 more medals, including a gold, to their tally as the Beirut Open Taekwondo championship came to an end.
Hailing the national side's performance during the contest, Kuwaiti delegation chief Faisal Al-Rashidi expressed his confidence that "tomorrow's champions" have been born, saying the sport has reached new heights at home.
Content with the "exemplary" results his athletes have achieved, head coach Waleed Al-Mershad said the future appears bright for Kuwaiti Taekwondo athletes. (end)
The two-day contest preceded the Asian Taekwondo championship, both of which featured the participation of Kuwaiti athletes. (end)
