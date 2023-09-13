Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff Denies Military Deployment On Border With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held phone talk
with the Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces,
Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
“The parties had a detailed exchange of views on the situation
in the region and security issues," the ministry noted.
"Bagheri emphasized that false information spread by some forces
that Iran is allegedly gathering manpower and military equipment on
the border with Azerbaijan, or is conducting variexercises, in
order to undermine the friendly relations existing between our
countries and good neighborliness, has no real basis," the ministry
pointed out.
"During the talk, prospects for the development of military
cooperation between our countries were also discussed,” said the
ministry.
