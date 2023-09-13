Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff Denies Military Deployment On Border With Azerbaijan

“The parties had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the region and security issues," the ministry noted.

"Bagheri emphasized that false information spread by some forces that Iran is allegedly gathering manpower and military equipment on the border with Azerbaijan, or is conducting variexercises, in order to undermine the friendly relations existing between our countries and good neighborliness, has no real basis," the ministry pointed out.

"During the talk, prospects for the development of military cooperation between our countries were also discussed,” said the ministry.