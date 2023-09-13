Phcc Holds Introductory Meeting With Qatar University Students

Doha, Qatar: A special introductory meeting was held at Qatar University (QU), bringing together the Primary Health Care Corporation's (PHCC) Workforce Training and Development Directorate, and QU students from health and medical specialties. This event represented a unique opportunity to shed light on PHCC's role and significance in the field of health care in the State of Qatar.



The meeting was marked by a high student turnout, as many students attended with enthusiasm and curiosity to learn more about training and career opportunities in the field of health and medical sciences.

Dr. Mariam Al Rashid, Head of the Academic Affairs at PHCC, welcomed the visitors and pointed to the fruitful cooperation between PHCC and QU in promoting health education and developing national competencies. Additionally, PHCC's activities, programs, and strategies were highlighted, including advanced training and qualification programs for both health and administrative cadres to develop national skills and strengthen strategic ties and partnerships between universities, PHCC, and Qatar's labor market.

PHCC's strategies reflect the spirit of innovation and development in the field of health care to achieve the best results by adopting the latest international technologies and practices. This meeting also comes as part of the corporation's efforts to improve health care and guide the youth towards a promising future in the field of health and medical sciences, reflecting the close collaboration between PHCC and QU and the shared dedication to achieving Qatar Vision 2030 within the health care setting and supporting educational outcomes in the country.