Defense Minister Leaves For Uae On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying delegation, on Wednesday left for the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, the Ministry of Defense declared. (end)
