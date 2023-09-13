Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Unveiling High-Growth Sectors: Forecast, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market was valued at US$ 558.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview An automatic self-cleaning cat litter box is a specialized cat litter box that employs technology to mechanically remove and dispose of cat waste, decreasing the need for manual scooping by the cat owner. These gadgets are intended to make the process of keeping a clean litter box more convenient. Automatic self-cleaning litter boxes eliminate the need for cat owners to scoop and clean the litter box manually. Cat owners with busy schedules or physical limitations appreciate this convenience. Keeping a clean and odor-free litter box is critical for both the health and comfort of cats and their owners. Self-cleaning litter boxes help to guarantee that cats use a continuously clean environment, which can lead to increased hygiene and overall well-being.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

On the basis of type, single cat segment is expected to dominate the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market. It is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channels, the offline segment is expected to account for the majority of the worldwide automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market share by 2030. It has an average CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2022. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 558.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 932.6 million Growth Rate 6.6% Key Market Drivers

Advance Technological Innovations by Manufacturers Increasing Modernization Drives the Market Demand Companies Profiled

Catlink

ChillX Co.

Cosmic Pet

Hagen Group

iKuddle

Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.

Omega Paw Inc.

PETKIT Ltd.

PetNovations Ltd. Petree Litter Boxes.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market include,



In February 2023, PetSnowy announced the release of an innovative self-cleaning litter box that eliminates the need for messy cleanup. In January 2023, Furbuild introduced the catbula, an autonomtoilet box with novel features and technology.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth include Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., and Petree Litter Boxes, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market based on product, price range, distribution channel and region



Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Single cat

Multi-cat

Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market









Canada



Latin America Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Report:



What will be the market value of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market?

What are the market drivers of the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market?

What are the key trends in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market?

Which is the leading region in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market?

What are the major companies operating in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and theto support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

