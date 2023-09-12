Midtronics Unveils Mdx-Ai To Improve Battery Diagnostics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Midtronics , a leader in vehicle battery diagnostics, announces the release of a new diagnostic technology called MDX-AI. The technology makes battery diagnostics faster and more accurate than existing tools today.
Using artificial intelligence, MDX-AI saves time while not jeopardizing accuracy. Harnessing almost four decades of experience, expertise, and innovation, MDX-AI solves previously unsolvable problems in battery management, supplying battery service providers with a new source of growth for their battery business. It also delivers the capability to ensure that their customers are never stranded because of a missed bad battery.
Midtronics President, Will Sampson, said,“We recognize our customers need the right answer as fast as possible. MDX-AI is a big step forward in our ability to deliver on that expectation and continue to keep getting better.”
MDX-AI Virtually Eliminates 'Charge and Retest' Decisions
With traditional technology, a battery can be too discharged to diagnose it accurately. In these circumstances, the technician must first charge the battery, then retest it. This is known as 'Charge and Retest'. Accurately diagnosing a 'Charge and Retest' battery can take a technician 30-60 minutes if not hours depending on the equipment being used. MDX-AI can accurately diagnose discharged batteries in-vehicle, without needing to first charge the battery. This provides technicians the ability to service vehicles faster without sacrificing accuracy.
MDX-AI Enables accurate battery testing with little to no user input
Due to the large variance in battery chemistries and ratings, battery testers require technicians to enter information from the battery label into the tester, prior to completing a test. This adds time and frustration when the label has fallen off or cannot be easily read. MDX-AI enables accurate testing with little to no battery information entered by the technician.
“Time is money for service providers, while speed and accuracy have long been thought of as a trade-off in battery diagnostics. MDX-AI breaks this standard, allowing technicians to accurately diagnose batteries in seconds regardless of state of charge or situation.” said Ryan Sweeney, Global Marketing Director of Midtronics.
Additional capabilities made possible by MDX-AI
- Accurately evaluates an EV 12V battery's ability to support critical functions
- Provides instant decisions in preventative maintenance testing, reducing time spent testing
- Enables accurate battery testing despite system noise, enabling battery tests in difficult situations
Midtronics will be launching its first products to feature MDX-AI in Fall 2023.
Danielle Xiang
Midtronics, Inc
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Unveiling MDX-AI - Midtronics' Breakthrough Battery Diagnostics
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107056452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.