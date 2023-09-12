The Mattress Storetm Debuts Englander's Supreme Collection, Emphasizing Luxury, Comfort & Superior Support

The Mattress StoreTM, the UAE's leading home furnishings retailer, has launched its new seven-model Supreme mattress collection as part of its regionally exclusive Englander label. The collection will be available in all its 20 stores throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) making it easily accessible for customers in the region to own the latest innovations from one of the leading mattress companies out of the United States.

With Englander's signature craftsmanship, the collection of mattresses is manufactured locally in The Mattress Store's Umm Al Quwain factory and delivered to customers in the within two to five days.

The collection includes seven models boasting a variety of features that are designed to support a more comfortable night's sleep relative to different individual's needs and can be selected by preference of feel such as luxury plush, box top, or even luxury firm. Each mattress features Englander Edge technology, which includes a well-balanced steel coil perimeter system that eliminates a roll-off feeling and gives a consistent sleep surface from edge to edge. Individual models offer specific design enhancements akin to differing sleep and comfort requirements.

Features include a PolarTouch cooling cover to help optimize heat absorption that enhances temperature regulation throughout the night, up to three inches of 100-percent natural copper-infused Talalay latex for elevated pressure relief and contouring comfort, infused with the healing and anti-inflammatory properties of copper and a fabric-wrapped coil support with a higher coil count for greater support and durability.

“The Supreme Collection gives our customers the latest in cooling and comfort technology in a beautifully designed and tailored mattress,” said The Mattress Store Co-Founder and Managing Director Mubashir Shaffi.“The Mattress Store has proudly been manufacturing Englander products in the Emirates for 15 years, and we make the products with the exact materials and to the specification of the brand's global standard. This not only means that customers in the region have access to a globally renowned series of sleep and comfort products, but they can also sleep comfortably with the knowledge that they have chosen a carefully crafted and locally produced mattress that will serve them for years.”

The full Englander Supreme Collection ranges from 12,000-24,000 AED for a king size and 10,000-20,000 for a queen size.

Founded in 2013, The Mattress Store, a division of Symbol Holdings, is the leading mattress and home furnishings retailer in the United Arab Emirates. With 20 stores across the country, it offers a one-stop shopping experience to outfit every room in the home or office with the world's leading products in wellness and comfort, at a variety of price points. As it continues to bring the newest and most exciting products and brands to the UAE, its Luxury Collection includes a series of exclusive partnerships with global luxury lifestyle lines such as Bugatti Home, Armani Casa, Bentley Home and Chateau D'ax where it retails their home furnishings.