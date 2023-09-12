Kuwait Eyes Stronger Economic Relations With Hungary -- Finance Ministry Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on developing economic relations with Hungary, especially in fields of Information Technology, agriculture, water treatment, renewable energy and tourism, affirmed Finance Ministry official on Tuesday.
Ministry Undersecretary, Aseel Al-Munaifi, mentioned this in press statement following the fourth Kuwait-Hungary committee meeting with visiting Hungarian delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of State for Defense, Tamas Vargha.
The meeting, attended by number of high-ranking officials, handled varieconomic aspects clarified Al-Munaifi, saying that the two sides presented viable investment opportunities.
A roadmap to achieve successful partnership and exchange of expertise was put forth during the meeting.
On his part, the Hungarian official spoke of the diplomatic relations between two countries, as the two are set to celebrate 60 years of relations next year. Vargha dubbed this a cornerstone to strengthen bilateral relations.
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Hungary on touristic cooperation during his last visit to Budapest, the Hungarian capital.
The MoU enables both countries to stimulate investments, tourism, and related economic prospects. (end)
