Galle Literary Festival To Return In 2024 With Star-Studded Line-Up

The much-anticipated Galle Literary Festival is to return in 2024 in partnership with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), with a star-studded line-up.

From 25 to 28 January, Galle will once again play host to an international cast of acclaimed authors and exceptional speakers.

Inviting readers and thinkers from around the world, the Festival's 11th edition will be a celebration of literary excellence on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

A high-profile line-up promises to enrich discussions across the Festival's events, covering topics from philosophy to cultural identity, cricket to crime thrillers.

Speakers include Booker Prize-winning authors, Shehan Karunatilake and DBC Pierre; decorated war correspondent, Christina Lamb, together with Nujeen Mustafa, co-author and subject of her award-winning book, The Girl from Aleppo; novelist and screenwriter, Anthony Horowitz; Ukranian writer and intellectual, Andrey Kurkov; and Alexander McCall Smith, acclaimed author of more than 119 books.

“Today's speaker reveal marks a fantastic milestone for Galle Literary Festival 2024 and comes early enough to be secured in the calendars of holiday-makers,” said Giselle Harding, Festival Director.

“We are immensely proud to have such a diverse and talented line-up of participants, and feel strongly that there will be something there for everyone.”

Welcoming book lovers of all ages and backgrounds, the programme features workshops and events for younger guests. Speakers at the Children's Festival include Jasbinder Bilan, Nizrana Farook and Kiran Millwood Hargrave. Recognising the depth and diversity of Sri Lankan writing in English, the Festival will also host many diaspora authors.

The Festival in 2024 will build on the format of previeditions, giving a unique platform to authors, poets and artists.

The Art Trail returns to host contemporary works in a walkable exhibition. Tea & Poetry, as well as literary lunches hosted by speakers in heritage venues, will be complemented by a parallel series of culinary events, as Gourmet Galle showcases top chefs and local cuisine. A breakout day in Jaffna brings diversity to the schedule.

Event tickets will be available to book on the Festival website later this year. Further information can be found at galleliteraryfestival (Colombo Gazette)