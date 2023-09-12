5 Seek Medical Help After Passenger Plane's Emergency Landing In Russia

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Five people have sought medical help after a Russian passenger plane made an emergency landing in the southern Novosibirsk region.
No casualties were reported following the incident.
“According to preliminary information, five people have sought medical assistance,” said the ministry of health of the Novosibirsk region.
There were 159 passengers and 6 crew members onboard, including 23 children, according to TASS.
Famagusta Gazette
