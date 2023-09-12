Drinkmate Teaming Up With Johnnie Walker For 2023 World Class Global Bartender Finals

Drinkmate LUX

New Drinkmate LUX Stainless Steel Beverage Carbonation System Used to Create Innovative Cocktails

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Drinkmate today announced that they have been selected for the third consecutive year for inclusion in the Johnnie Walker Challenge in the 2023 World Class Global Finals for bartenders, which will be held September 23-27, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil. The 2023 global finals will feature a week-long World Class Cocktail Festival in celebration of the best of cocktail culture.

Sponsored by Johnnie Walker's parent firm Diageo plc, and entering its fourteenth season, The World Class Bartender of the Year Competition is the world's biggest and most respected bartending competition. The winning Bartender of The Year from countries around the world will compete in a series of challenges to experiment with flavor, balance and creativity across the whisky portfolio. One round will feature candidates challenged to create a Johnnie Walker signature cocktail serve using the Drinkmate LUX carbonator.

The new Drinkmate LUX stainless-steel beverage carbonator will be used by competitors as they showcase their ability to craft innovative cocktails. The Drinkmate LUX is able to carbonate any liquid, in this case, cocktails, without dilution. Using its patented Fizz Infuser, the Drinkmate LUX eliminates the need for standard sparkling water or sodas, which dilute the drink and reduce carbonation during mixing, and decreases plastic bottle waste.

“We are proud to be teaming up with Johnnie Walker for the third consecutive year for the World Class Bartender of the Year Competition,” said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate.“Our new Drinkmate LUX stainless-steel beverage carbonator seamlessly merges technology with the art of cocktail culture. We are excited for its global debut as talented bartenders craft their inventive cocktails and vie for the coveted title in this year's competition."

