Pitchel: Simplifying Connections Between Startups And Investors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 12, 2023 (Issuewire)

Pitchel, a social network for connecting startups with investors, will be launched. Whether you're a startup looking for funding or an investor looking for promising businesses, Pitchel is the platform to help you make those connections effortlessly.

Solving the funding problem for startups

Securing adequate funding remains a significant obstacle for many startups trying to overcome the difficult path to sustainable growth. Traditional methods of attracting investors can be cumbersome and time-consuming, often resulting in missed opportunities. Pitchel aims to reimagine this process by creating a simplified channel for startups and interested investors to find each other and collaborate.

How to join Pitchel

Special opportunity for startups in the pre-launch phase

Startup owners don't have to wait for the official launch to take advantage of Pitchel's offers. By filling out the pre-launch form , you can provide basic information about your startup and add a short video pitch. Startups that pass this stage will be among the first to be added to the platform, and their projects will be announced on Pitchel's social media: Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , LinkedIn .

Get the most out of Pitchel

Easy registration. With just a name, email address, and a secure password - or even an existing Google or AppleID account - you can easily join the Pitchel community. Once registered, the platform provides an open and efficient way for startups and investors to interact.

How it works

1. Profile creation. Startups add important information about their projects and upload a concise video that highlights the project's goals and unique offerings.

2. Video pitches. This feature allows startups to creatively express themselves by demonstrating compelling video presentations in the video feed.

3. Meet the investors. Registered investors can watch these videos in the feed to identify startups that resonate with their investment interests.

Key features of Pitchel

Customized experience. Customize your news feed according to your category of interest and country, whether you're an investor or a startup.

Global reach. Pitchel reaches the whole world, making it easy for startups and investors to connect no matter where they are.

User-friendly interface. Designed for simplicity and convenience, Pitchel makes everything from signing up to communicating super easy.

Why choose Pitchel?

Pitchel is not only about connecting ideas with opportunities, it is also a center of inspiration and innovation for entrepreneurs, investors, and those who are just looking for something. With Pitchel, you can explore new ideas, stay up-to-date on trends in your region, and effectively implement your projects or investment strategies. Pitchel was created with one goal in mind: to help all participants realize their dreams and achieve their goals.