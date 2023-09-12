Rithmm, Inc. Premieres Core And Premium Products And Launches Cutting-Edge Nfl And College Football Offerings

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rithmm, Inc. , a leading Boston-based startup specializing in AI-driven sports betting technology,

today announced the official launch of its sports betting platform. Following a year of rigorbeta testing, invaluable user feedback, and continuupdates, Rithmm is poised to introduce its eagerly-anticipated Core and Premium products, alongside the launch of its cutting-edge NFL and College Football offerings.

This launch signifies a milestone for Rithmm, transitioning from the successful beta phase to a full-fledged, comprehensive suite of products that will empower individual sports betting enthusiasts and revolutionize how they make smart bets moving forward.

Rithmm's Platform

"The official launch of Rithmm is the culmination of our vision, hard work, and passion," said Megan Lanham, CEO of Rithmm, Inc. "The invaluable insights shared by our beta testers have been instrumental in shaping Rithmm into the exceptional platform it is today. With the Core and Premium offerings and our groundbreaking NFL product, we are excited to usher in a new era of personalized, immersive betting experiences for our users."

Rithmm's cutting-edge sports betting platform leverages the power of advanced analytics and an intuitive user interface, enabling sports bettors to build custom analytical models easily and use them to make smarter and more informed betting decisions. The platform eliminates the complexity and barriers associated with traditional sports betting analytics and modeling, making it accessible to users of all skill levels.

"Rithmm's product offerings are launching just in time for the upcoming NFL and College Football season, and I could not be more excited," said Ryan Besch, a beta user of the platform who works in the finance world. "Rithmm offers fast, easy-to-understand predictive data that saves me time. I can't wait to dig into the platform as the first games of the 2023-24 football season kick off because I know Rithmm is going to give me the information I need to make smart bets."

Based on the experience of beta customers, Rithmm built two product offerings, Core and Premium, to cater to the needs of variusers.

The Core offering helps users effortlessly build personalized analytical models that provide the pick, predicted score, win probability, and edge for every game.

Rithmm's Premium product goes beyond Core by enabling users to dive deeper into the data via a "no-code modeling" experience. Premium users have access to even more customization.

For example, they can choose to build their own models from a library of statistics, verthe hand-selected house factors provided by the Rithmm team. Premium also includes advanced features like the ability to shop sportsbooks for alternate lines, in depth backtesting data, and NFL Player Adjustments where users can toggle players in and out of games and instantly receive updated predictions. Users of both the Core and Premium offerings will have access to the new NFL and College Football products, with different features available depending on whether they choose the Core or Premium platform. The Core offering is available for $29.99/month and the Premium offering is $99.99/month. To subscribe, visit .

Rithmm's user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it accessible to sports enthusiasts of all levels, empowering them to utilize the power of advanced analytics in a way previously reserved for professional sports bettors and data scientists. Rithmm is committed to revolutionizing the sports betting industry and enhancing the user experience. Alongside the launch of NFL and College Football this fall, Rithmm also offers WNBA, NBA and Men's College Basketball, with plans to expand into additional sports and leagues in the coming year. The company will continue to refine its AI models, expand coverage, and deliver innovative features to its growing user base.

About Rithmm, Inc.

Rithmm, Inc. is a Boston-based startup specializing in AI-driven sports betting technology. The company's mission is to empower sports bettors with advanced analytics and insights, revolutionizing the way they approach betting strategies. By leveraging cutting-edge AI algorithms and machine learning, Rithmm provides users with personalized recommendations, predictive analysis, and an intuitive platform for making informed betting decisions. With a foon innovation and user experience, Rithmm is dedicated to transforming the sports betting industry and delivering a game-changing platform for sports enthusiasts worldwide. To learn more about Rithmm and its AI-driven sports betting platform, please visit or followon Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Media Contact: Joshua Milne, [email protected] , 617-501-1620

SOURCE Rithmm