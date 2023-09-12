Tutorabc Launches New Ielts Pathway Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TutorABC launches a new IELTS preparation course
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 12, 2023
◎ Collaborating with Barron's, British Council, Oxford, and 200+ universities
◎ Comprehensive approach for IELTS success and studying abroad
◎ Mock exams and guided practice
IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is a globally recognized English proficiency test designed to assess the language skills of non-native English speakers. IELTS widely accepted by universities, employers, and governments worldwide for academic, work, and immigration purposes.
To launch this special new program, TutorABC is collaborating with world fameducational institutions such as Barron's, British Council, Oxford, Kaplan and over 200 top-tier universities.
"Our new 5-Step IELTS Pathway Program is a game-changer, designed to allow students to achieve the highest IELTS scores possible," stated Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman, and CEO of TutorABC.
"With our comprehensive program of pre-testing, exam preparation, mock exams, and expert study abroad services, we are making the dream of studying abroad a reality for many deserving students."
The new 5-Step IELTS Pathway Program is structured as follows:
Step 1: Pre-IELTS Tests
● Three pre-tests to identify strengths and areas for growth
● Includes full IELTS Mock Exam, demo Speaking session, Oxford Placement Test
Step 2: Oxford Pre-IELTS Course
● Specialized Oxford Pre-IELTS Course for scores below 4.5
● Enhance speaking abilities, refine reading, writing, and listening skills
Step 3: Barron's IELTS Course
● Access Barron's IELTS course materials for scores above 4.5
● Master skills, strategies, and practice exams for all IELTS sections
Step 4: Mock Exams
● Real IELTS mock exams from Barron's and British Council
● Gain insights for exam readiness and confidence
Step 5: Study Abroad Services
● Expert Study Abroad Services with 200+ prestigiuniversities
● UK, USA, Canada, and Australia
● Choose from over 5,000 degree choices
TutorABC's IELTS Pathway Program has been specially designed to help students succeed in the IELTS exams and to successfully apply to the world's best universities.
For a limited time (1st September -31st October) – TutorABC has a special 25% promotional discount.
To enroll in TutorABC's exciting new IELTS Pathway Programme, please visit
Or to speak with one of our expert Education Advisors, please email
【About TutorABC 】
For over 20 years, the world's leading platform for learning languages online for all ages.
Over 100 million students from 100+ countries.
Expanding resources for exam preparation and study abroad.
【About Barron's Education Test Prep】
World's leading test prep company since 1939.
Reliable study materials for varistandardized tests.
【About Oxford University Press (OUP)】
Part of one of the world's most famuniversities.
Renowned academic publisher since 1586.
Dedicated to disseminating knowledge worldwide.
【About the British Council】
Since 1934, international organization promoting cultural relations and education.
Co-owner of IELTS examination
