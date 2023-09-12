Ebl Introduces First-Ever Wearable Payment Solution In Bangladesh

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP launched the WEAREBL as chief guest, and said,“This is a milestone in payment solutions in Bangladesh.”

Ali Reza Iftekhar Managing Director and CEO of EBL said,“It's time for banking in Bangladesh to embrace global trends and technology. Contactless payments are relatively new but hold great potential, as EBL aims to integrate functionality, style, and simplicity into all our wearable devices and future solutions. We are committed to bringing to the market more groundbreaking solutions.”

Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department (PSD), Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest on the occasion. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager - Bangladesh, Mastercard; Soumya Basu, Country Manager – Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, Visa; Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, and M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, along with senior officials from the concerned organisations were also present.