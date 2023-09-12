Philippine Economic Team Visits Doha To Encourage Investment

Doha, Qatar: Following the successful run of the Philippine Economic Briefings (PEB) in Europe, Washington, D.C., Singapore, Japan, and Canada this year, the country's Economic Team conducted a non-deal roadshow and briefings with an aim to encourage investors in the Middle East to do business in the Philippines.

The Philippine Dialogue was held on Sunday, September 10, in Doha while the PEB took place on Tuesday, September 12, in Dubai, UAE.

For both programs, Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno delivered the keynote address, followed by Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman and presented the priority expenditures, especially on addressing climate change, ensuring sustainability, and maintaining infrastructure spending at 5 to 6 percent of GDP over the medium term.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor FranciG. Dakila Jr. also discussed the performance and outlook of the monetary, external, and financial sectors, while National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan covered infrastructure investment and development.

The presentations were followed by a panel discussion on the Philippine economic outlook and investment opportunities moderated by DBM Undersecretary Margaux Salcedo and HSBC Head of Communications in Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey Nick Edwards.

The Economic Team likewise engaged in small group meetings with varibanks, financial institutions, and other prospective investors from both countries.

The event is co-organized by the BSP, DOF, the Philippine Embassy in Doha and Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, MUFG, Standard Chartered Bank, and other partners.