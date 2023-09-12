Deputy Pm Of Kazakhstan To Visit China

The Chinese side will be represented by the co-chairman of the Chinese part of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The forum will also be attended by heads of relevant ministries from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Serbia, Hungary and other countries.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting between Sklyar and Xuexiang will also take place. At the meeting it is planned to discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, transit and transport spheres.

It is also expected to hold meetings with leading Chinese companies, as well as visit the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang.

In addition, a delegation led by Pan Yue, Deputy Head of the United Front Department of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the State Committee for Nationalities Affairs of the People's Republic of China, will visit Kazakhstan on September 17-19, 2023.

As Smadiyarov noted, this visit is important from the point of view of developing bilateral cooperation in interethnic relations.

During the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meeting with the heads of relevant departments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at which issues of the development of interethnic relations and the exchange of experience between the two countries will be discussed.