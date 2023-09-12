Deputy Pm Of Kazakhstan To Visit China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. First Deputy
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar will
visit China to participate as the chief guest in the 1st
China-Europe Freight Train Cooperation Forum on September 14-15,
2023, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said, Trend reports.
The Chinese side will be represented by the co-chairman of the
Chinese part of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee, Deputy
Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The forum will also be attended by
heads of relevant ministries from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia,
Serbia, Hungary and other countries.
As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting between Sklyar and
Xuexiang will also take place. At the meeting it is planned to
discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade,
economic, investment, transit and transport spheres.
It is also expected to hold meetings with leading Chinese
companies, as well as visit the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal
in the port of Lianyungang.
In addition, a delegation led by Pan Yue, Deputy Head of the
United Front Department of the Communist Party of China, Chairman
of the State Committee for Nationalities Affairs of the People's
Republic of China, will visit Kazakhstan on September 17-19,
2023.
As Smadiyarov noted, this visit is important from the point of
view of developing bilateral cooperation in interethnic
relations.
During the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meeting with
the heads of relevant departments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at
which issues of the development of interethnic relations and the
exchange of experience between the two countries will be
discussed.
