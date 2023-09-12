Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Drone Base In Donetsk Region

The Center for Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) reported this on Telegram and published a respective video, according to Ukrinform.

"Early on September 11, 2023, Ukraine's defense forces successfully struck the occupiers' UAV base in the village of Luhanske, Donetsk region," the post reads.

On September 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. All of the UAVs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defenses.