Qvision Wins 16 Awards For Impactful Qatar Airways Events

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways' award-winning partner event management company, QVISION, has been lauded with a staggering 60 accolades at the 13th Eventex Awards. QVISION has been recognised for creating outstanding experiences for Qatar Airways - out of the 60 accolades, 16 of them were for the national carrier of Qatar.

Eventex Awards were established in 2009 as the most prominent accolades for the global Events and Experience Marketing industry with the aim to present quality experiences and services. Emphasising Qatar Airways' drive to offer unparalleled customer experiences, and QVISION's position as a pioneer in the world of events and experiential marketing, QVISION received five Gold Awards, two Silver Awards, and nine Bronze Awards for its outstanding production of:



Qatar Airways 25th anniversary celebration at Khalifa International Stadium: four Gold (Best Celebration Event, Best Live Show, Best Music Event, and Best Corporate Event), one Silver (Best Concert), three Bronze (Best Entertainment Event, Best Outdoor Event, and Best Kick-A** Experience)

IATA's 78th Annual General Meeting gala event at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre: five Bronze (Best Entertainment Event, Best Live Show, Best Corporate Event, and Best Gala, Best Middle Eastern Event)

Qatar Airways live Formula 1 & Motorsports Festival: one Gold (Best Kick-A** Experience), one Silver (People's Choice Brand Experience Awards), and one Bronze (Best Outdoor Event).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said:“QVISION's exceptional performance at the 13th Eventex Awards is highly commendable. These awards highlight the incredible talent and unwavering dedication of Qatar Airways and QVISION in delivering unforgettable experiences. Qatar Airways continues to redefine the boundaries of spectacular events and creates immersive moments that captivate global audiences.”

Qatar Airways Senior Vice-President Corporate Communications, Salam Al Shawa said:“We are proud to host such memorable and high-quality award-winning events. Throughout the years, Qatar Airways has been dedicated to provide nothing short of the best in terms of events and entertainment to the public, the media, and especially our passengers and loyalty members. We are proud of the work we have done with QVISION, which has givenoutstanding recognition in the world of events.”

Qatar Airways Vice-President Commercial Partnerships and Sponsorships, Luke Drake, said:“Qatar Airways aims to optimise the Global Partnership with Formula 1 and to provide fans with great travel experiences. Formula 1 is undoubtedly the pinnacle of motorsports and it mirrors Qatar Airways' high standards of service, delivering only the best to its customers around the world.”

QVISION Chief Executive Officer, Sharif Hashisho, remarked on the occasion:“This recognition fuels our motivation to keep pursuing excellence, and we look forward to continuing our journey of crafting exceptional events for Qatar Airways that make a lasting impact. We are thrilled to celebrate these achievements, and we eagerly anticipate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.” Qatar Airways was the leading brand at the 13th Eventex Awards to gain the most recognition.