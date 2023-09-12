War Update: 12 Russian Artillery Systems Struck By Ukrainian Forces

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Thirty combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 10 missile strikes and 53 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects over 56 times.

The enemy continues to ignore the rules and customs of war and uses the tactics of terror. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and civil infrastructure. In particular, Russian cynical missile strikes affected civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih.

Russia has attacked Ukraine's territory with 12 Shahed-136/131 suicide drones over the past day. All of them were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and units.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched an air strike near the Chernihiv region's Leonivka. Russians launched over 15 artillery and mortar strikes on civil infrastructure and population in the frontline areas.

In the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions, the enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka; the Luhansk region's Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka. Russian occupiers continue attempts to break through Ukraine's defense near the Luhansk region's Novoselivske; the Donetsk region's Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske directions, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Prechystivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Russian occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense near Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Robotyne and Novodanylivka. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation and inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy. Russians are trying to replenish their units and continue numerassault actions against Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian warriors firmly held defense, having repelled over 10 enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and Novodanylivka. Ukrainian forces achieved success to the south and southeast of Robotyne, and are gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Kherson direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Odradokamianka and the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue carrying out counterbattery measures, destroying logistics depots and attacking the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched seven strikes on enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units hit 12 Russian artillery systems, one personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, one command post, and one ammunition depot.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

of Ukraine