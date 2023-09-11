Uae President Confers 'Zayed The Second Medal' To Saudi Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the "Zayed the Second Medal" to Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the Saudi Ambassador with the medal while receiving him today in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his wishes of further success to the Saudi Ambassador, praising his contribution to developing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries across all domains.

For his part, Ambassador Al Dakhil expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, highlighting the depth of the UAE-Saudi relations.

