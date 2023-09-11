Gur Posts Images From Successful Offshore Rig Raid

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the agency's press service

In particular, the photo captures the Ukrainian scouts rushing through the stormy Black Sea waters on rubber boats, the clearing of the target objects, the dismantling of intelligence equipment planted by the invaders, the engagement with an enemy warplane, as well as the evacuation of a unit member call sign Conan, who survived 14 hours in the open sea after going overboard.

It should be recalled that the GUR units conducted a special operation, as a result of which Ukraine regained control of the so-called "Boyko Rigs". In particular, the drilling platforms Petro Hodovanets and Ukraina, as well as Tavrida and Syvash, were seized back from the Russians.

As noted, during the operation, the Ukrainian units managed to seize valuable trophies: a stock of NAR-type helicopter munitions (unguided aerial missiles), as well as the Neva radar, which can track maritime navigation in the Black Sea.

During one of the phases of the operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special operations forces manning small boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet.

As a result of the engagement, the Russian warplane was damaged and forced to retreat.

It should be recalled that the so-called Boyko rigs are gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea.

Russia occupied them in 2015, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion used them for military purposes. In particular, as helipads and platforms for radars.