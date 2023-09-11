Israel To Build Settlement Enclave In Occupied East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Sept 11 (Petra) -- Israel's so-called District Planning Authority on Monday gave initial approval to a plan to build a new settlement enclave "Kidmat Zion" in occupied East Jerusalem, to be located between the Arab neighborhood of Ras al-Amud and Israel's separation wall, with the Abu Dis neighborhood on the other side of the wall.
Israeli media said the settlement enclave will be accessible only by driving through densely populated areas of Ras al-Amud.
According to the website of the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, the project, which entails construction of 400 settlement units, is part of a master plan to link settlements east of Jabal al-Mukaber and have full control of entire East Jerusalem.
The new enclave, which will accommodate at least 2,000 settlers, will overlook the Arab neighborhoods of Ras al-Ain, Wadi Kadoum, Silwan and the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Al AMosque, it said.
It is being promoted by the Ateret Cohanim settler organization, according to Israeli media.
