World Bank, UAE’s USD51b financing plan improves successful execution of Turkey's economic scheme

(MENAFN) The obtainability of major exterior funding from the World Bank and the United Arab Emirates’ USD51 billion investment scheme “undoubtedly enhances the successful execution of our" financial plan, Turkey’s treasury and finance minister declared on Friday.



The World Bank folded funding on Thursday to USD35 billion for the upcoming three-year time, Mehmet Simsek posted on the X podium.



"The World Bank's decision to significantly increase its exposure to Türkiye is a further endorsement of our medium-term economic program," he stated.



Simsek further declared: "We appreciate the World Bank’s invaluable partnership and strong commitment to Türkiye’s economic development."



Turkey’s medium-term financial project, over well-standardized monetary, financial as well as structural policies, intends to accomplish macroeconomic and financial steadiness, support comprehensive and maintainable expansions and inclusive post-earthquake renovation, Simsek noted.



"The program is centered on reviving the reform momentum to boost productivity," he said.



Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Deputy Leader Cevdet Yilmaz unveiled the scheme on Wednesday.

