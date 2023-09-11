Breathe! Convention Unites Las Vegas And Tech Leaders In“Future Of...” Experiences

Produced and curated by 5AM Global, the world-renowned producer of immersive experiences, live and digital events, B2B engagements, and B2C interactions, BREATHE! Convention is set to take place September 13th & 14th 2023, at The Expo @ World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention.

The showfloor is set to open at 8:00AM on both days, where exhibitors, speaking sessions, and networking events are available for exploration throughout both days. BREATHE! Convention has also dedicated Friday, September 15th as an all-day networking opportunity for professionals to continue meeting and building relationships throughout the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

BREATHE! is set to welcome distinguished honorees on Day 1 of the convention, such as:

- Kerry Bubolz, the Stanley Cup Winner and the first President and CEO of the Vegas Golden Knights, who has played a pivotal role in expanding the Foley Entertainment Group and bringing the Stanley Cup Championship to Vegas in their sixth season in 2023.

- Shelley Berkley, the longest-standing former Congresswoman, who is planning to share insights on how Las Vegas is poised for transformation into a major U.S. tech hub, drawing from her extensive experience in healthcare, education, and foreign affairs.

- Marlon "DJ Thump" Rice, the renowned On-air radio personality for Jammin' 105.7, who has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and the arts.

Delivering the opening address on Day 1 to attendees, participants, and followers of BREATHE! Convention is none other than Tina Quigley, President and CEO of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Special guests are also set to speak at BREATHE!, including Academy Award Winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sophia the Robot, marking this as the first time for Sophia the Robot to speak on stage in the US.

“Having Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sophia the Robot at BREATHE! Convention truly elevates the experience for our attendees. Their unique perspectives and backgrounds merge the worlds of entertainment and technology, offering a fresh lens on the future of work. We believe their presence not only adds star power but also deepens the value and insights our attendees walk away with,” said Brian Edmiston, PR Director of BREATHE! Convention.

With an impressive lineup of more than 100 speakers, including luminaries like Alex Rozman, SVP, Global Head of Compliance at Polygon; Crimsonclad, Operations at Hive Blockchain; Dan Nuñez Cohen, VP, Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Crypto.com; and Lori Rodriguez, President of Women in Techand Author of Hidden Lives of Women in STEM, attendees have multiple opportunities to discover what's coming on the emerging tech horizon.

BREATHE! Convention also offers a multitude of“Beyond the Expo” experiences, which includes a prelude network mixer by Nextsio, the Rogue Bunnies Mansion party, and special performance by accomplished musicians and artists such as Frank Nitty, Lamont Su-Preme of WuTang, Violetta Zironi, Dyl, and more!

For additional information on speakers, features, and how to register, visit .

