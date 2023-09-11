Japan's Fukushima plant completes first release of treated wastewater into sea

(MENAFN) On Monday, the manager of Japan's wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant stated that the first release of cleaned wastewater into the sea had been accomplished.



The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), stated in an announcement that during the initial discharge, around 460 tons of treated water each day were released into the sea. TEPCO also stated that the release of 7,800 tons of water, or the equivalent of 10 full plant tanks, occurred as anticipated.



On August 25, the cleaned wastewater started to be released, drawing criticism from China and South Korean opposition groups.



The import of any seafood from Japan has been outlawed by Beijing.



For the second round, according to TEPCO, it is going to examine the disposal facilities for 3 weeks before resuming the operation.



The operator's utility intends to dump a total of 31,200 tons of water, or around 40 full tanks, over the course of four rounds through next March.



1.3 million tons of purified water are kept in over 1,000 tanks at the Fukushima nuclear reactors.

